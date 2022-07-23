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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 11
Chapter 7, Problem 11

Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = 6 cos x/4 , for x in [0, 4π]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given equation: \(y = 6 \cos \frac{x}{4}\), and the interval for \(x\) is \([0, 4\pi]\).
Since the equation is in terms of \(y\), decide what value of \(y\) you want to solve for. For example, if you want to find \(x\) when \(y\) equals a specific value, set \(6 \cos \frac{x}{4} = y_0\) where \(y_0\) is that value.
Isolate the cosine term by dividing both sides by 6: \(\cos \frac{x}{4} = \frac{y_0}{6}\).
Use the inverse cosine function to solve for \(\frac{x}{4}\): \(\frac{x}{4} = \arccos \left( \frac{y_0}{6} \right)\).
Multiply both sides by 4 to solve for \(x\): \(x = 4 \arccos \left( \frac{y_0}{6} \right)\). Remember to consider all solutions for \(x\) within the interval \([0, 4\pi]\) by using the periodicity and symmetry of the cosine function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Trigonometric Equations

Solving trigonometric equations involves finding all values of the variable that satisfy the equation within a specified interval. This often requires isolating the trigonometric function and using inverse functions or known values of sine, cosine, or tangent to determine solutions.
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How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations

Properties of the Cosine Function

The cosine function is periodic with a period of 2π, meaning its values repeat every 2π units. Understanding its graph, symmetry, and key values helps in identifying all solutions within a given interval, especially when the argument of cosine is scaled or shifted.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Interval Restrictions and Domain Considerations

When solving equations on a restricted interval, it is essential to consider only solutions that lie within that domain. This involves adjusting for the function's period and ensuring that all valid solutions for x fall within the specified range, such as [0, 4π] in this problem.
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Finding the Domain of an Equation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.

y = 3 tan 2x , for x in [―π/4, π/4]

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Textbook Question

Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).                     

<IMAGE>

cos θ = ―1/2

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Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

y = sin⁻¹ 0

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Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.

y = cos⁻¹ (―√2/2)

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Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.

y = sec⁻¹ (―2)

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Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).                     

<IMAGE>

sin θ = ―√2/2

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