Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = 3 tan 2x , for x in [―π/4, π/4]
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = 3 tan 2x , for x in [―π/4, π/4]
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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cos θ = ―1/2
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ 0
Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = cos⁻¹ (―√2/2)
Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = sec⁻¹ (―2)
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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sin θ = ―√2/2