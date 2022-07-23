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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 6.3.19
Chapter 7, Problem 6.3.19

Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.


sin 3θ = -1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the equation is \( \sin 3\theta = -1 \). We want to find all values of \( \theta \) in the interval \( [0^\circ, 360^\circ) \) such that this holds true.
Recall that \( \sin x = -1 \) at specific angles. The sine function equals \( -1 \) at \( x = 270^\circ + 360^\circ k \), where \( k \) is any integer.
Set the inside of the sine function equal to these angles: \( 3\theta = 270^\circ + 360^\circ k \). This accounts for all possible solutions for \( 3\theta \).
Solve for \( \theta \) by dividing both sides by 3: \( \theta = \frac{270^\circ + 360^\circ k}{3} = 90^\circ + 120^\circ k \).
Find all values of \( \theta \) within the interval \( [0^\circ, 360^\circ) \) by substituting integer values of \( k \) such that \( \theta \) remains in this range.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Trigonometric Equations

Solving trigonometric equations involves finding all angle values within a specified interval that satisfy the given equation. This requires understanding the periodic nature of trig functions and applying inverse functions to isolate the variable.
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How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations

Properties of the Sine Function

The sine function oscillates between -1 and 1 with a period of 2π radians (360°). Knowing where sine equals -1, specifically at 3π/2 radians (270°), helps identify principal solutions before considering periodic repetitions.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Interval and Multiple-Angle Considerations

When the argument of sine is multiplied by a factor (e.g., 3θ), the function's period changes, affecting the number of solutions within the original interval. Adjusting the interval accordingly and finding all solutions requires dividing the interval by the multiplier.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.

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Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.


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Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.


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sin θ cos θ ― sin θ = 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.

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Textbook Question

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