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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 6.3.21
Chapter 7, Problem 6.3.21

Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.


3 tan 3x = √3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by isolating the tangent function in the equation: given \(3 \tan 3x = \sqrt{3}\), divide both sides by 3 to get \(\tan 3x = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{3}\).
Recall the exact values of tangent for common angles. Since \(\tan \theta = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{3}\), identify the reference angle \(\alpha\) such that \(\tan \alpha = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{3}\). This corresponds to \(\alpha = \frac{\pi}{6}\) radians or 30°.
Write the general solution for \(3x\) using the periodicity of the tangent function, which has period \(\pi\). The solutions are given by \(3x = \alpha + k\pi\), where \(k\) is any integer.
Express \(x\) explicitly by dividing both sides by 3: \(x = \frac{\alpha}{3} + \frac{k\pi}{3}\).
Find all values of \(x\) within the interval \([0, 2\pi)\) by substituting integer values of \(k\) such that \(x\) remains in the interval. List these exact solutions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Trigonometric Equations

Solving trigonometric equations involves isolating the trigonometric function and finding all angle values within a given interval that satisfy the equation. This often requires using inverse trigonometric functions and considering the periodic nature of trig functions to find multiple solutions.
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Properties of the Tangent Function

The tangent function, tan(θ), has a period of π, meaning its values repeat every π radians. It is undefined at odd multiples of π/2 and can take any real value. Understanding its periodicity is essential for finding all solutions within a specified interval.
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Interval Notation and Angle Measurement

The problem specifies solutions over intervals [0, 2π) for radians and [0°, 360°) for degrees. Knowing how to convert between degrees and radians and interpreting these intervals correctly ensures that all valid solutions are found and expressed within the required domain.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for all exact solutions, in degrees.

2√3 cos (θ/2) = -3

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.


2 - sin 2θ = 4 sin 2θ

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth, as appropriate.

cot θ + 2 csc θ = 3

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.


sin 3θ = -1

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.


sin x/2 - cos x/2 = 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.

sin θ cos θ ― sin θ = 0

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