Solve for exact solutions over the interval [0°, 360°).
sin θ/2 = 0
Solve for exact solutions over the interval [0°, 360°).
sin θ/2 = 0
Answer each question.
Suppose solving a trigonometric equation for solutions over the interval [0, 2π) leads to 2x = 2π/3, 2π, 8π/3. What are the corresponding values of x?
Answer each question.
Suppose solving a trigonometric equation for solutions over the interval [0°,360°) leads to 3θ = 180°, 630°, 720°,930°. What are the corresponding values of θ?
Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.
6 sin² θ + sin θ = 1
Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.
sin x (3 sin x - 1) = 1
Solve for exact solutions over the interval [0°, 360°).
sin θ/2 = -√3/2