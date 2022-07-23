Textbook Question
Use a calculator to approximate each real number value. (Be sure the calculator is in radian mode.)
y = cot⁻¹ (―0.92170128)
718
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Use a calculator to approximate each real number value. (Be sure the calculator is in radian mode.)
y = cot⁻¹ (―0.92170128)
Use a calculator to approximate each real number value. (Be sure the calculator is in radian mode.)
y = sec⁻¹ (―1.2871684)
Use a calculator to approximate each real number value. (Be sure the calculator is in radian mode.)
y = cos⁻¹ (―0.32647891)
Use a calculator to approximate each real number value. (Be sure the calculator is in radian mode.)
y = arcsin 0.92837781
Solve each equation for x.
arccos x + arctan 1 = 11π/12
Graph each inverse circular function by hand.
y = arcsec [(1/2)x]