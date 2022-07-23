Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arctan 0
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Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arctan 0
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
2sin x + 3 = 4
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = ―4 + 2 sin x , for x in [―π/2. π/2]
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = tan⁻¹ 1
Give the degree measure of θ. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arcsin (―√3/2)
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
2 cot x + 1 = ―1