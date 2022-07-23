Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arctan 0
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Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arctan 0
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
2sin x + 3 = 4
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = cos⁻¹ 0.80396577
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = arctan 1.7804675
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = tan⁻¹ 1
Give the degree measure of θ. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arcsin (―√3/2)