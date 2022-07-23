Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 17
Chapter 7, Problem 17

Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = ―4 + 2 sin x , for x in [―π/2. π/2]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the equation to isolate the sine term: add 4 to both sides to get \(y + 4 = 2 \sin x\).
Divide both sides of the equation by 2 to solve for \(\sin x\): \(\sin x = \frac{y + 4}{2}\).
Recall that the sine function outputs values only between -1 and 1, so ensure that \(\frac{y + 4}{2}\) lies within this range for solutions to exist.
Use the inverse sine function to solve for \(x\): \(x = \arcsin\left(\frac{y + 4}{2}\right)\).
Since \(x\) is restricted to the interval \([-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}]\), the principal value of \(\arcsin\) will give the solution(s) within this interval.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sine Function and Its Properties

The sine function, sin(x), is a periodic trigonometric function that oscillates between -1 and 1. Understanding its behavior within a specific interval, such as [-π/2, π/2], is crucial because it is monotonic and covers all values from -1 to 1 in this range, simplifying equation solving.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Solving Trigonometric Equations

Solving trigonometric equations involves isolating the trigonometric function and finding all angle values that satisfy the equation within the given domain. This often requires using inverse trigonometric functions and considering the function's periodicity and restrictions on the interval.
Recommended video:
4:34
How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations

Domain Restrictions and Interval Considerations

Restricting the variable x to a specific interval, such as [-π/2, π/2], limits the possible solutions to those within that range. This is important because trigonometric functions are periodic, and multiple solutions may exist outside the interval, but only those within the domain are valid.
Recommended video:
3:43
Finding the Domain of an Equation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

y = arctan 0

631
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).

2sin x + 3 = 4

36
views
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.

θ = cos⁻¹ 0.80396577

704
views
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.

θ = arctan 1.7804675

701
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

y = tan⁻¹ 1

820
views
Textbook Question

Give the degree measure of θ. Do not use a calculator.

θ = arcsin (―√3/2)

747
views