Textbook Question
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
tan² x + 3 = 0
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Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
tan² x + 3 = 0
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arctan 0
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = ―4 + 2 sin x , for x in [―π/2. π/2]
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = cos⁻¹ 0.80396577
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = arctan 1.7804675
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = tan⁻¹ 1