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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 17
Chapter 7, Problem 17

Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = tan⁻¹ 1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression \(y = \tan^{-1} 1\) asks for the angle \(y\) whose tangent value is 1.
Recall the definition of the inverse tangent function: \(\tan^{-1} x\) gives the angle \(\theta\) such that \(\tan \theta = x\) and \(\theta\) lies within the principal range \(\left(-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}\right)\).
Identify the angle within the principal range where the tangent is 1. From the unit circle or common trigonometric values, \(\tan \frac{\pi}{4} = 1\).
Conclude that the exact value of \(y\) is the angle \(\frac{\pi}{4}\), since it satisfies \(\tan y = 1\) and lies in the principal range of \(\tan^{-1}\).
Therefore, the solution is \(y = \frac{\pi}{4}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Tangent Function (arctan)

The inverse tangent function, denoted as tan⁻¹ or arctan, returns the angle whose tangent is a given number. It maps real numbers to angles typically in the range (-π/2, π/2). Understanding this function helps find the angle y such that tan(y) equals the given value.
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Tangent Values of Special Angles

Certain angles have well-known tangent values, such as tan(π/4) = 1. Recognizing these special angles allows you to find exact values without a calculator by matching the given tangent value to a standard angle.
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Range and Principal Values of Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trig functions have restricted output ranges to ensure they are functions. For arctan, the principal value lies between -π/2 and π/2. This restriction ensures a unique solution for y = tan⁻¹(1), which is important for determining the exact angle.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).

2sin x + 3 = 4

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.

y = ―4 + 2 sin x , for x in [―π/2. π/2]

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Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.

θ = arctan 1.7804675

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Give the degree measure of θ. Do not use a calculator.

θ = arcsin (―√3/2)

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).

2 cot x + 1 = ―1

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Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

y = cos⁻¹ (―1)

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