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Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 3
Chapter 7, Problem 3

Which one of the following equations has solution 3π/4
a. arctan 1 = x
b. arcsin √2/2 = x
c. arccos (―√2 /2) = x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the inverse trigonometric functions arctan, arcsin, and arccos return principal values within specific ranges: arctan returns values in \(\left(-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}\right)\), arcsin returns values in \(\left[-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}\right]\), and arccos returns values in \([0, \pi]\).
Check if \(x = \frac{3\pi}{4}\) lies within the principal value range of each inverse function: for arctan, \(\frac{3\pi}{4}\) is outside \(\left(-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}\right)\); for arcsin, \(\frac{3\pi}{4}\) is outside \(\left[-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}\right]\); for arccos, \(\frac{3\pi}{4}\) is inside \([0, \pi]\).
Evaluate the trigonometric values at \(x = \frac{3\pi}{4}\): \(\tan\left(\frac{3\pi}{4}\right)\), \(\sin\left(\frac{3\pi}{4}\right)\), and \(\cos\left(\frac{3\pi}{4}\right)\) to see which matches the given values in the equations.
Compare the given values in the problem with the values from step 3: \(\tan\left(\frac{3\pi}{4}\right)\), \(\sin\left(\frac{3\pi}{4}\right)\), and \(\cos\left(\frac{3\pi}{4}\right)\) to identify which equation has \(x = \frac{3\pi}{4}\) as a solution.
Conclude which inverse trigonometric equation corresponds to \(x = \frac{3\pi}{4}\) based on the principal value ranges and the matching trigonometric values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions, such as arcsin, arccos, and arctan, return the angle whose trigonometric ratio matches a given value. They are used to find angles from known sine, cosine, or tangent values, with outputs restricted to specific principal value ranges.
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Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Principal Value Ranges of Inverse Functions

Each inverse trig function has a principal value range where it produces unique outputs: arcsin ranges from -π/2 to π/2, arccos from 0 to π, and arctan from -π/2 to π/2. Understanding these ranges helps determine if a given angle like 3π/4 can be a solution.
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations

Evaluating Trigonometric Values at Specific Angles

Knowing the exact sine, cosine, and tangent values at common angles such as π/4, 3π/4, and π/2 is essential. For example, sin(3π/4) = √2/2, cos(3π/4) = -√2/2, and tan(3π/4) = -1, which helps identify which inverse function equation corresponds to the angle 3π/4.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Values Not on Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).                     

<IMAGE>

sin x = ―√3/2

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Textbook Question

Which one of the following equations has solution 0?

a. arctan 1 = x

b. arccos 0 = x

c. arcsin 0 = x

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The point (π/4, 1) lies on the graph of y = tan x. Therefore, the point _______ lies on the graph of y = tan⁻¹ x.

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Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).                     

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 cos x = √3/2  

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Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why.

The tangent and secant functions are undefined for the same values.

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Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).                     

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sin x = ―1/2

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