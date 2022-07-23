Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √2/2
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Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √2/2
Which one of the following equations has solution π?
a. arccos (―1) = x
b. arccos 1 = x
c. arcsin (―1) = x
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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sin x = ―√3/2
The point (π/4, 1) lies on the graph of y = tan x. Therefore, the point _______ lies on the graph of y = tan⁻¹ x.
Solve each equation for x.
y = 1/2 tan (3x + 2), for x in [-2/3 - π/6, -2/3 + π/6]
Which one of the following equations has solution 3π/4
a. arctan 1 = x
b. arcsin √2/2 = x
c. arccos (―√2 /2) = x