Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √2/2
Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √2/2
The point (π/4, 1) lies on the graph of y = tan x. Therefore, the point _______ lies on the graph of y = tan⁻¹ x.
Which one of the following equations has solution 3π/4
a. arctan 1 = x
b. arcsin √2/2 = x
c. arccos (―√2 /2) = x
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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cos x = √3/2
Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why.
The tangent and secant functions are undefined for the same values.
Use the unit circle shown here to solve each simple trigonometric equation. If the variable is x, then solve over [0, 2π). If the variable is θ, then solve over [0°, 360°).
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sin x = ―1/2