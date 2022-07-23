Textbook Question
Which one of the following sets of data does not determine a unique triangle?
a. A = 50°, b = 21, a = 19
b. A = 45°, b = 10, a = 12
c. A = 130°, b = 4, a = 7
d. A = 30°, b = 8, a = 4
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Which one of the following sets of data does not determine a unique triangle?
a. A = 50°, b = 21, a = 19
b. A = 45°, b = 10, a = 12
c. A = 130°, b = 4, a = 7
d. A = 30°, b = 8, a = 4
Use the law of sines to find the indicated part of each triangle ABC.
Find b if C = 74.2°, c = 96.3 m, B = 39.5
Use the law of sines to find the indicated part of each triangle ABC.
Find B if C = 51.3°, c = 68.3 m, b = 58.2 m
CONCEPT PREVIEW Assume a triangle ABC has standard labeling.
a. Determine whether SAA, ASA, SSA, SAS, or SSS is given.
b. Determine whether the law of sines or the law of cosines should be used to begin solving the triangle.
a, b, and C