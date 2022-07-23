Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 1
Chapter 8, Problem 1

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.


A triangle that is not a right triangle is a(n) _________ triangle.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the classification of triangles based on their angles: a right triangle has one angle exactly equal to 90 degrees.
Understand that if a triangle does not have a right angle, it means none of its angles is 90 degrees.
Triangles without a right angle can be either acute (all angles less than 90 degrees) or obtuse (one angle greater than 90 degrees).
Therefore, a triangle that is not a right triangle is called an \(\textbf{oblique}\) triangle.
So, the blank should be filled with the word \(\textit{oblique}\) to correctly complete the sentence.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Triangles Based on Angles

Triangles are classified by their angles into acute, right, and obtuse triangles. A right triangle has one 90-degree angle, while acute triangles have all angles less than 90 degrees, and obtuse triangles have one angle greater than 90 degrees.
Recommended video:
5:35
30-60-90 Triangles

Right Triangle Definition

A right triangle is defined as a triangle that contains exactly one right angle (90 degrees). This classification is fundamental in trigonometry because many formulas and theorems apply specifically to right triangles.
Recommended video:
5:35
30-60-90 Triangles

Non-Right Triangles

Triangles that do not have a right angle are called non-right triangles, which include acute and obtuse triangles. Understanding this distinction helps in applying appropriate trigonometric methods, such as the Law of Sines or Law of Cosines.
Recommended video:
5:35
30-60-90 Triangles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which one of the following sets of data does not determine a unique triangle?

a. A = 50°, b = 21, a = 19

b. A = 45°, b = 10, a = 12

c. A = 130°, b = 4, a = 7

d. A = 30°, b = 8, a = 4

749
views
Textbook Question

Use the law of sines to find the indicated part of each triangle ABC.


Find b if C = 74.2°, c = 96.3 m, B = 39.5

799
views
Textbook Question

Use the law of sines to find the indicated part of each triangle ABC.


Find B if C = 51.3°, c = 68.3 m, b = 58.2 m

736
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Assume a triangle ABC has standard labeling.


a. Determine whether SAA, ASA, SSA, SAS, or SSS is given.


b. Determine whether the law of sines or the law of cosines should be used to begin solving the triangle.


a, b, and C

637
views