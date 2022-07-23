Textbook Question
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
A triangle that is not a right triangle is a(n) _________ triangle.
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Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
A triangle that is not a right triangle is a(n) _________ triangle.
Which one of the following sets of data does not determine a unique triangle?
a. A = 50°, b = 21, a = 19
b. A = 45°, b = 10, a = 12
c. A = 130°, b = 4, a = 7
d. A = 30°, b = 8, a = 4
Use the law of sines to find the indicated part of each triangle ABC.
Find b if C = 74.2°, c = 96.3 m, B = 39.5
Use the law of sines to find the indicated part of each triangle ABC.
Find B if C = 51.3°, c = 68.3 m, b = 58.2 m
In each figure, a line segment of length L is to be drawn from the given point to the positive x-axis in order to form a triangle. For what value(s) of L can we draw the following?
a. two triangles
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