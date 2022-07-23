Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 1
Chapter 8, Problem 1

CONCEPT PREVIEW Assume a triangle ABC has standard labeling.


a. Determine whether SAA, ASA, SSA, SAS, or SSS is given.


b. Determine whether the law of sines or the law of cosines should be used to begin solving the triangle.


a, b, and C

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given parts of the triangle: sides \( a \) and \( b \), and angle \( C \). Since two sides and the included angle are given, this corresponds to the SAS (Side-Angle-Side) case.
Recall the definitions of the triangle congruence cases: SAA (two angles and a side), ASA (angle-side-angle), SSA (side-side-angle), SAS (side-angle-side), and SSS (side-side-side). Here, the angle \( C \) is between sides \( a \) and \( b \), confirming SAS.
For SAS, the Law of Cosines is the appropriate tool to use first because it relates two sides and the included angle to find the third side. The Law of Cosines formula is: \[ c^2 = a^2 + b^2 - 2ab \cos(C) \].
Use the Law of Cosines to find the unknown side \( c \) by substituting the known values of \( a \), \( b \), and \( C \) into the formula.
After finding side \( c \), you can use the Law of Sines or other methods to find the remaining angles or sides as needed.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Triangle Congruence Criteria (SAA, ASA, SSA, SAS, SSS)

These criteria describe how triangles can be determined or solved based on known sides and angles. SAA (or AAS) and ASA involve two angles and one side, SAS involves two sides and the included angle, SSS involves all three sides, and SSA involves two sides and a non-included angle, which can be ambiguous.
Recommended video:
7:50
Solving SAS & SSS Triangles

Law of Sines

The Law of Sines relates the ratios of sides to the sines of their opposite angles in any triangle. It is especially useful when two angles and one side (AAS or ASA) or two sides and a non-included angle (SSA) are known, allowing for the calculation of unknown sides or angles.
Recommended video:
4:27
Intro to Law of Sines

Law of Cosines

The Law of Cosines generalizes the Pythagorean theorem for any triangle, relating the lengths of sides to the cosine of an included angle. It is typically used when two sides and the included angle (SAS) or all three sides (SSS) are known, enabling the calculation of unknown sides or angles.
Recommended video:
4:35
Intro to Law of Cosines
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.


A triangle that is not a right triangle is a(n) _________ triangle.

785
views
Textbook Question

Which one of the following sets of data does not determine a unique triangle?

a. A = 50°, b = 21, a = 19

b. A = 45°, b = 10, a = 12

c. A = 130°, b = 4, a = 7

d. A = 30°, b = 8, a = 4

749
views
Textbook Question

Use the law of sines to find the indicated part of each triangle ABC.


Find b if C = 74.2°, c = 96.3 m, B = 39.5

799
views
Textbook Question

Use the law of sines to find the indicated part of each triangle ABC.


Find B if C = 51.3°, c = 68.3 m, b = 58.2 m

736
views
Textbook Question

In each figure, a line segment of length L is to be drawn from the given point to the positive x-axis in order to form a triangle. For what value(s) of L can we draw the following?

a. two triangles

<IMAGE>

817
views