Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈-4, -7〉
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈-4, -7〉
Determine the number of triangles ABC possible with the given parts.
c = 50, b = 61, C = 58°
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈15, -8〉
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈5, 7〉
Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.
a + b
Consider each case and determine whether there is sufficient information to solve the triangle using the law of sines.
Three sides are known.