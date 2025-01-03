Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Direction of a Vector
4:00 minutes
Problem 10
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈-4, -7〉
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Magnitude
The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length and is calculated using the Pythagorean theorem. For a vector represented as 〈x, y〉, the magnitude is given by the formula √(x² + y²). In this case, for the vector 〈-4, -7〉, the magnitude would be √((-4)² + (-7)²) = √(16 + 49) = √65.
Recommended video:
04:44
Finding Magnitude of a Vector
Direction Angle
The direction angle of a vector is the angle it makes with the positive x-axis, measured counterclockwise. It can be found using the arctangent function: θ = arctan(y/x). For the vector 〈-4, -7〉, the angle can be calculated as θ = arctan(-7/-4), which will yield an angle in the third quadrant since both components are negative.
Recommended video:
05:13
Finding Direction of a Vector
Quadrants in the Coordinate Plane
The coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants based on the signs of the x and y coordinates. The first quadrant has both coordinates positive, the second has a negative x and positive y, the third has both negative, and the fourth has a positive x and negative y. Understanding the quadrant is essential for determining the correct angle measure, as angles in different quadrants require adjustments to ensure they are expressed correctly.
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula
