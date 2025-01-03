Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Magnitude The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length and is calculated using the Pythagorean theorem. For a vector represented as 〈x, y〉, the magnitude is given by the formula √(x² + y²). In this case, for the vector 〈-4, -7〉, the magnitude would be √((-4)² + (-7)²) = √(16 + 49) = √65. Recommended video: 04:44 04:44 Finding Magnitude of a Vector

Direction Angle The direction angle of a vector is the angle it makes with the positive x-axis, measured counterclockwise. It can be found using the arctangent function: θ = arctan(y/x). For the vector 〈-4, -7〉, the angle can be calculated as θ = arctan(-7/-4), which will yield an angle in the third quadrant since both components are negative. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Finding Direction of a Vector