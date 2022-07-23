In each figure, a line segment of length L is to be drawn from the given point to the positive x-axis in order to form a triangle. For what value(s) of L can we draw the following?
c. no triangle
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In each figure, a line segment of length L is to be drawn from the given point to the positive x-axis in order to form a triangle. For what value(s) of L can we draw the following?
c. no triangle
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Use the law of sines to find the indicated part of each triangle ABC.
Find b if C = 74.2°, c = 96.3 m, B = 39.5
Use the law of sines to find the indicated part of each triangle ABC.
Find B if C = 51.3°, c = 68.3 m, b = 58.2 m
Use the law of sines to find the indicated part of each triangle ABC.
Find b if a = 165 m, A = 100.2°, B = 25.0°
In each figure, a line segment of length L is to be drawn from the given point to the positive x-axis in order to form a triangle. For what value(s) of L can we draw the following?
a. two triangles
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CONCEPT PREVIEW Assume a triangle ABC has standard labeling.
a. Determine whether SAA, ASA, SSA, SAS, or SSS is given.
b. Determine whether the law of sines or the law of cosines should be used to begin solving the triangle.
a, B, and C