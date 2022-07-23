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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 3a
Chapter 8, Problem 3a

In each figure, a line segment of length L is to be drawn from the given point to the positive x-axis in order to form a triangle. For what value(s) of L can we draw the following?
a. two triangles
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given point's coordinates and the angle(s) involved in forming the triangle with the positive x-axis. This will help set up the geometric relationship.
Recall that the length L represents the segment from the given point to the x-axis, which acts as the height or a side of the triangle depending on the configuration.
Use the Law of Sines or the Pythagorean theorem to relate the length L, the given distances, and the angles in the triangle. This will give an equation involving L.
Analyze the equation to determine for which values of L there are two possible solutions (two triangles). This typically happens when the segment length allows for two different triangle configurations (ambiguous case).
Express the conditions on L explicitly by solving inequalities or equations derived from the triangle properties, identifying the range of L values that produce two distinct triangles.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Triangle Formation with a Given Side Length

This concept involves understanding how a line segment of fixed length can be positioned to form a triangle with a given point and axis. It requires analyzing the geometric constraints that allow one, two, or no triangles to be formed based on the length and position of the segment.
Recommended video:
4:18
Finding Missing Side Lengths

Law of Sines and Ambiguous Case (SSA Condition)

The ambiguous case arises when two sides and a non-included angle (SSA) are known, potentially yielding zero, one, or two triangles. This concept helps determine the number of possible triangles by comparing the given length to the height of the triangle formed from the known angle.
Recommended video:
9:50
Solving SSA Triangles ("Ambiguous" Case)

Trigonometric Relationships and Height Calculation

Calculating the height of the triangle using trigonometric functions like sine is essential to compare with the given segment length. This height determines whether the segment can form one or two triangles when dropped perpendicularly to the base or axis.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In each figure, a line segment of length L is to be drawn from the given point to the positive x-axis in order to form a triangle. For what value(s) of L can we draw the following?

c. no triangle

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614
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Textbook Question

Use the law of sines to find the indicated part of each triangle ABC.


Find b if C = 74.2°, c = 96.3 m, B = 39.5

799
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Textbook Question

Use the law of sines to find the indicated part of each triangle ABC.


Find B if C = 51.3°, c = 68.3 m, b = 58.2 m

736
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Assume a triangle ABC has standard labeling.


a. Determine whether SAA, ASA, SSA, SAS, or SSS is given.


b. Determine whether the law of sines or the law of cosines should be used to begin solving the triangle.


a, B, and C

759
views
Textbook Question

In each figure, a line segment of length L is to be drawn from the given point to the positive x-axis in order to form a triangle. For what value(s) of L can we draw the following?

b. exactly one triangle

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592
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Assume a triangle ABC has standard labeling.


a. Determine whether SAA, ASA, SSA, SAS, or SSS is given.


b. Determine whether the law of sines or the law of cosines should be used to begin solving the triangle.


a, b, and C

637
views