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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 67
Chapter 8, Problem 67

Let u = 〈-2, 1〉, v = 〈3, 4〉, and w = 〈-5, 12〉. Evaluate each expression.
(3u) • v

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1
Recall that the dot product of two vectors \( \mathbf{a} = \langle a_1, a_2 \rangle \) and \( \mathbf{b} = \langle b_1, b_2 \rangle \) is given by the formula: \[ \mathbf{a} \cdot \mathbf{b} = a_1 b_1 + a_2 b_2 \]
First, calculate the vector \( 3\mathbf{u} \) by multiplying each component of \( \mathbf{u} = \langle -2, 1 \rangle \) by 3: \[ 3\mathbf{u} = \langle 3 \times (-2), 3 \times 1 \rangle = \langle -6, 3 \rangle \]
Now, use the dot product formula to find \( (3\mathbf{u}) \cdot \mathbf{v} \), where \( \mathbf{v} = \langle 3, 4 \rangle \): \[ (3\mathbf{u}) \cdot \mathbf{v} = (-6)(3) + (3)(4) \]
Simplify the expression by performing the multiplications inside the dot product: \[ (-6)(3) + (3)(4) = -18 + 12 \]
Finally, add the results to get the value of the dot product: \[ -18 + 12 \]

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Scalar Multiplication

Scalar multiplication involves multiplying each component of a vector by a scalar (a real number). For example, multiplying vector u = 〈-2, 1〉 by 3 results in 〈-6, 3〉. This operation scales the vector's magnitude without changing its direction.
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Multiplying Vectors By Scalars

Dot Product of Vectors

The dot product of two vectors is the sum of the products of their corresponding components. For vectors a = 〈a1, a2〉 and b = 〈b1, b2〉, the dot product is a1*b1 + a2*b2. It results in a scalar and measures the extent to which the vectors point in the same direction.
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Introduction to Dot Product

Properties of Dot Product with Scalar Multiplication

The dot product is distributive over scalar multiplication, meaning (c*u) • v = c*(u • v), where c is a scalar. This property allows simplification by factoring out scalars before computing the dot product, making calculations more efficient.
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Related Practice
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Let u = 〈-2, 1〉, v = 〈3, 4〉, and w = 〈-5, 12〉. Evaluate each expression.

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