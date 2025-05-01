Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 63
Chapter 8, Problem 63

Find the exact area of each triangle using the formula 𝓐 = ½ bh, and then verify that Heron's formula gives the same result.


<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the base (b) and height (h) of the triangle from the given image or problem statement. The base is one side of the triangle, and the height is the perpendicular distance from the opposite vertex to this base.
Use the formula for the area of a triangle: \(\mathcal{A} = \frac{1}{2} b h\). Substitute the values of the base and height into this formula to express the area.
Next, find the lengths of all three sides of the triangle. If not given, use the Pythagorean theorem or trigonometric ratios to calculate any missing side lengths.
Calculate the semi-perimeter \(s\) of the triangle using the formula \(s = \frac{a + b + c}{2}\), where \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) are the lengths of the three sides.
Apply Heron's formula for the area: \(\mathcal{A} = \sqrt{s(s - a)(s - b)(s - c)}\). Substitute the side lengths and semi-perimeter into this formula to verify that the area matches the one found using \(\frac{1}{2} b h\).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Area of a Triangle Using Base and Height

The area of a triangle can be calculated using the formula 𝓐 = ½ × base × height, where the base is any side of the triangle and the height is the perpendicular distance from the opposite vertex to that base. This method requires knowing or determining the height explicitly.
Recommended video:
4:02
Calculating Area of SAS Triangles

Heron's Formula

Heron's formula calculates the area of a triangle when the lengths of all three sides are known. It uses the semi-perimeter s = (a + b + c)/2 and the formula 𝓐 = √[s(s - a)(s - b)(s - c)], allowing area calculation without needing the height.
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula

Verification of Area Using Two Methods

Verifying the area by both the base-height formula and Heron's formula ensures accuracy and deepens understanding. It involves calculating the area using both methods and confirming that the results match, demonstrating consistency between geometric and algebraic approaches.
Recommended video:
4:02
Calculating Area of SAS Triangles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the area of each triangle ABC.


a = 76.3 ft, b = 109 ft, c = 98.8 ft

647
views
Textbook Question

Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.

3i + 4j, j

623
views
Textbook Question

Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.

2i + 2j, -5i - 5j

593
views
Textbook Question

Let u = 〈-2, 1〉, v = 〈3, 4〉, and w = 〈-5, 12〉. Evaluate each expression.

(3u) • v

628
views
Textbook Question

Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.

〈1, 6〉, 〈-1, 7〉

543
views
Textbook Question

A real estate agent wants to find the area of a triangular lot. A surveyor takes measurements and finds that two sides are 52.1 m and 21.3 m, and the angle between them is 42.2°. What is the area of the triangular lot?

761
views