Textbook Question
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
a = 76.3 ft, b = 109 ft, c = 98.8 ft
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Find the area of each triangle ABC.
a = 76.3 ft, b = 109 ft, c = 98.8 ft
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
3i + 4j, j
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
2i + 2j, -5i - 5j
Let u = 〈-2, 1〉, v = 〈3, 4〉, and w = 〈-5, 12〉. Evaluate each expression.
(3u) • v
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈1, 6〉, 〈-1, 7〉
A real estate agent wants to find the area of a triangular lot. A surveyor takes measurements and finds that two sides are 52.1 m and 21.3 m, and the angle between them is 42.2°. What is the area of the triangular lot?