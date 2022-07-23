Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 69
Chapter 8, Problem 69

Let u = 〈-2, 1〉, v = 〈3, 4〉, and w = 〈-5, 12〉. Evaluate each expression.
uv - uw

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the dot product of two vectors \( \mathbf{a} = \langle a_1, a_2 \rangle \) and \( \mathbf{b} = \langle b_1, b_2 \rangle \) is given by the formula: \[ \mathbf{a} \cdot \mathbf{b} = a_1 \times b_1 + a_2 \times b_2 \]
Calculate the dot product \( \mathbf{u} \cdot \mathbf{v} \) using the components of \( \mathbf{u} = \langle -2, 1 \rangle \) and \( \mathbf{v} = \langle 3, 4 \rangle \): \[ \mathbf{u} \cdot \mathbf{v} = (-2) \times 3 + 1 \times 4 \]
Calculate the dot product \( \mathbf{u} \cdot \mathbf{w} \) using the components of \( \mathbf{u} = \langle -2, 1 \rangle \) and \( \mathbf{w} = \langle -5, 12 \rangle \): \[ \mathbf{u} \cdot \mathbf{w} = (-2) \times (-5) + 1 \times 12 \]
Substitute the results from the two dot products into the expression \( \mathbf{u} \cdot \mathbf{v} - \mathbf{u} \cdot \mathbf{w} \) to get: \[ (\mathbf{u} \cdot \mathbf{v}) - (\mathbf{u} \cdot \mathbf{w}) \]
Simplify the expression by performing the arithmetic operations to find the final value of \( \mathbf{u} \cdot \mathbf{v} - \mathbf{u} \cdot \mathbf{w} \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dot Product of Vectors

The dot product is an algebraic operation that takes two equal-length sequences of numbers (vectors) and returns a single number. It is calculated by multiplying corresponding components and summing the results. For vectors u = 〈u1, u2〉 and v = 〈v1, v2〉, the dot product is u • v = u1*v1 + u2*v2.
Recommended video:
05:40
Introduction to Dot Product

Vector Components and Notation

Vectors in two dimensions are represented as ordered pairs 〈x, y〉, where x and y are components along the horizontal and vertical axes. Understanding this notation is essential for performing operations like addition, subtraction, and dot product on vectors.
Recommended video:
06:01
i & j Notation

Properties of the Dot Product

The dot product is distributive over vector addition and subtraction, meaning u • (v - w) = u • v - u • w. This property allows simplification of expressions involving multiple dot products, facilitating easier calculation and understanding of vector relationships.
Recommended video:
05:40
Introduction to Dot Product
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the area of each triangle ABC.


a = 76.3 ft, b = 109 ft, c = 98.8 ft

647
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each pair of vectors is orthogonal.

√5i - 2j, -5i + 2 √5j

570
views
Textbook Question

Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.

2i + 2j, -5i - 5j

593
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each pair of vectors is orthogonal.

i + 3√2j, 6i - √2j

621
views
Textbook Question

Let u = 〈-2, 1〉, v = 〈3, 4〉, and w = 〈-5, 12〉. Evaluate each expression.

(3u) • v

628
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each pair of vectors is orthogonal.

〈1, 1〉, 〈1, -1〉

847
views