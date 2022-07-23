Textbook Question
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
a = 76.3 ft, b = 109 ft, c = 98.8 ft
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Find the area of each triangle ABC.
a = 76.3 ft, b = 109 ft, c = 98.8 ft
Determine whether each pair of vectors is orthogonal.
√5i - 2j, -5i + 2 √5j
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
2i + 2j, -5i - 5j
Determine whether each pair of vectors is orthogonal.
i + 3√2j, 6i - √2j
Let u = 〈-2, 1〉, v = 〈3, 4〉, and w = 〈-5, 12〉. Evaluate each expression.
(3u) • v
Determine whether each pair of vectors is orthogonal.
〈1, 1〉, 〈1, -1〉