Textbook Question
Find the length of the remaining side of each triangle. Do not use a calculator.
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Find the length of the remaining side of each triangle. Do not use a calculator.
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To find the distance AB across a river, a surveyor laid off a distance BC = 354 m on one side of the river. It is found that B = 112° 10' and C = 15° 20'. Find AB. See the figure.
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Determine the number of triangles ABC possible with the given parts.
c = 50, b = 61, C = 58°
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈5, 7〉
Consider each case and determine whether there is sufficient information to solve the triangle using the law of sines.
Three sides are known.
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
A = 96.80°, b = 3.589 ft, a = 5.818 ft