Law of Sines

The Law of Sines is a fundamental principle in trigonometry that relates the ratios of the lengths of sides of a triangle to the sines of its angles. It states that for any triangle ABC, the ratio of a side length to the sine of its opposite angle is constant: a/sin(A) = b/sin(B) = c/sin(C). This law is particularly useful for solving triangles when given two angles and one side or two sides and a non-included angle.