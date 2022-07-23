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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 7.27
Chapter 8, Problem 7.27

Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
A = 96.80°, b = 3.589 ft, a = 5.818 ft

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: angle \( A = 96.80^\circ \), side \( b = 3.589 \) ft, and side \( a = 5.818 \) ft.
Use the Law of Sines to find angle \( B \): \( \frac{\sin A}{a} = \frac{\sin B}{b} \).
Rearrange the equation to solve for \( \sin B \): \( \sin B = \frac{b \cdot \sin A}{a} \).
Calculate \( \sin B \) using the values of \( A, a, \) and \( b \).
Use the inverse sine function to find angle \( B \), and then find angle \( C \) using \( C = 180^\circ - A - B \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Law of Sines

The Law of Sines is a fundamental principle in trigonometry that relates the ratios of the lengths of sides of a triangle to the sines of its angles. It states that for any triangle ABC, the ratio of a side length to the sine of its opposite angle is constant: a/sin(A) = b/sin(B) = c/sin(C). This law is particularly useful for solving triangles when given two angles and one side or two sides and a non-included angle.
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Intro to Law of Sines

Triangle Properties

Understanding the properties of triangles is essential for solving them. A triangle's angles always sum to 180 degrees, which allows for the calculation of unknown angles when some are known. Additionally, the relationship between the sides and angles, such as the longest side being opposite the largest angle, is crucial for applying trigonometric laws effectively.
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Review of Triangles

Angle Measurement

In trigonometry, angles can be measured in degrees or radians, and it's important to be consistent with the unit used throughout calculations. The given angle A = 96.80° indicates that the triangle is an obtuse triangle, which affects the possible configurations of the other angles and sides. Understanding how to convert between degrees and radians can also be beneficial when applying trigonometric functions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

To find the distance AB across a river, a surveyor laid off a distance BC = 354 m on one side of the river. It is found that B = 112° 10' and C = 15° 20'. Find AB. See the figure.


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Textbook Question

Determine the number of triangles ABC possible with the given parts.


c = 50, b = 61, C = 58°

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Textbook Question

Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.


C = 45.6°, b = 8.94 m, a = 7.23 m

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Textbook Question

Determine the number of triangles ABC possible with the given parts.


a = 31, b = 26, B = 48°

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Textbook Question

Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.

〈5, 7〉

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Textbook Question

Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.


a + b

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