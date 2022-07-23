Find the length of the remaining side of each triangle. Do not use a calculator.
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Find the length of the remaining side of each triangle. Do not use a calculator.
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Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈-4, -7〉
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈5, 7〉
Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.
a + b
Consider each case and determine whether there is sufficient information to solve the triangle using the law of sines.
Three sides are known.
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
A = 96.80°, b = 3.589 ft, a = 5.818 ft