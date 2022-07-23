Find the dot product for each pair of vectors.
4i, 5i - 9j
Find the dot product for each pair of vectors.
4i, 5i - 9j
A plane has an airspeed of 520 mph. The pilot wishes to fly on a bearing of 310°. A wind of 37 mph is blowing from a bearing of 212°. In what direction should the pilot fly, and what will be her ground speed?
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
B = 124.5°, a = 30.4 cm, c = 28.4 cm
Find the force required to keep a 75-lb sled from sliding down an incline that makes an angle of 27° with the horizontal. (Assume there is no friction.)
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
A = 42.5°, b = 13.6 m, c = 10.1 m
Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 6.
Distance and Direction of a Motorboat A motorboat sets out in the direction N 80° 00′ E. The speed of the boat in still water is 20.0 mph. If the current is flowing directly south, and the actual direction of the motorboat is due east, find the speed of the current and the actual speed of the motorboat.
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