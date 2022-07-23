Identify the vectors involved: the plane's velocity vector and the wind's velocity vector. The plane's velocity is 450 mph on a bearing of 233.0°, and the wind's velocity is 39.0 mph from a bearing of 114.0°. Remember that "from" a direction means the wind is coming from 114.0°, so its direction of travel is 114.0° + 180° = 294.0°.