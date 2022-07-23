A plane flies 650 mph on a bearing of 175.3°. A 25-mph wind, from a direction of 266.6°, blows against the plane. Find the resulting bearing of the plane.
Find the force required to keep a 75-lb sled from sliding down an incline that makes an angle of 27° with the horizontal. (Assume there is no friction.)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Resolving Forces on an Inclined Plane
Force Required to Prevent Sliding
Trigonometric Functions in Force Analysis
Find the dot product for each pair of vectors.
4i, 5i - 9j
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
B = 124.5°, a = 30.4 cm, c = 28.4 cm
Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 6.
Bearing and Ground Speed of a Plane An airline route from San Francisco to Honolulu is on a bearing of 233.0°. A jet flying at 450 mph on that bearing encounters a wind blowing at 39.0 mph from a direction of 114.0°. Find the resulting bearing and ground speed of the plane.
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
A = 42.5°, b = 13.6 m, c = 10.1 m
Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 6.
Distance and Direction of a Motorboat A motorboat sets out in the direction N 80° 00′ E. The speed of the boat in still water is 20.0 mph. If the current is flowing directly south, and the actual direction of the motorboat is due east, find the speed of the current and the actual speed of the motorboat.
<IMAGE>