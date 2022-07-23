Use the law of sines to prove that each statement is true for any triangle ABC, with corresponding sides a, b, and c.
(a - b)/(a + b) = (sin A - sin B)/(sin A + sin B)
Use the law of sines to prove that each statement is true for any triangle ABC, with corresponding sides a, b, and c.
(a - b)/(a + b) = (sin A - sin B)/(sin A + sin B)
Given u = 〈-2, 5〉 and v = 〈4, 3〉, find each of the following.
- 2u + 4v
A balloonist is directly above a straight road 1.5 mi long that joins two villages. She finds that the town closer to her is at an angle of depression of 35°, and the farther town is at an angle of depression of 31°. How high above the ground is the balloon?
<IMAGE>
Given vectors u and v, find: 2u.
u = 2i, v = i + j
A force of 18.0 lb is required to hold a 60.0-lb stump grinder on an incline. What angle does the incline make with the horizontal?
Standing on one bank of a river flowing north, Mark notices a tree on the opposite bank at a bearing of 115.45°. Lisa is on the same bank as Mark, but 428.3 m away. She notices that the bearing of the tree is 45.47°. The two banks are parallel. What is the distance across the river?