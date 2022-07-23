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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 38
Chapter 8, Problem 38

Given u = 〈-2, 5〉 and v = 〈4, 3〉, find each of the following.
- 2u + 4v

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given vectors: \( \mathbf{u} = \langle -2, 5 \rangle \) and \( \mathbf{v} = \langle 4, 3 \rangle \).
Understand that scalar multiplication means multiplying each component of the vector by the scalar. For example, \( 2\mathbf{u} = \langle 2 \times (-2), 2 \times 5 \rangle \).
Calculate \( 2\mathbf{u} \) by multiplying each component of \( \mathbf{u} \) by 2: \( 2\mathbf{u} = \langle -4, 10 \rangle \).
Calculate \( 4\mathbf{v} \) by multiplying each component of \( \mathbf{v} \) by 4: \( 4\mathbf{v} = \langle 16, 12 \rangle \).
Add the resulting vectors component-wise: \( 2\mathbf{u} + 4\mathbf{v} = \langle -4 + 16, 10 + 12 \rangle \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Addition and Scalar Multiplication

Vector addition involves adding corresponding components of two vectors to form a new vector. Scalar multiplication means multiplying each component of a vector by a scalar (a real number). These operations allow combining and scaling vectors, essential for expressions like 2u + 4v.
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Component-wise Operations

Vectors in two dimensions are represented by ordered pairs. Operations such as addition and scalar multiplication are performed component-wise, meaning each x-component and y-component is handled separately. This simplifies calculations and helps visualize vector results.
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Notation and Vector Representation

Vectors are often denoted by angle brackets, e.g., 〈x, y〉, representing their components along the x and y axes. Understanding this notation is crucial for interpreting and manipulating vectors in problems involving vector arithmetic.
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Related Practice
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