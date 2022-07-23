The bearing of a lighthouse from a ship was found to be N 37° E. After the ship sailed 2.5 mi due south, the new bearing was N 25° E. Find the distance between the ship and the lighthouse at each location.
Given u = 〈-2, 5〉 and v = 〈4, 3〉, find each of the following.
- 2u + 4v
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Key Concepts
Vector Addition and Scalar Multiplication
Component-wise Operations
Notation and Vector Representation
To build the pyramids in Egypt, it is believed that giant causeways were constructed to transport the building materials to the site. One such causeway is said to have been 3000 ft long, with a slope of about 2.3°. How much force would be required to hold a 60-ton monolith on this causeway?
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Use the law of sines to prove that each statement is true for any triangle ABC, with corresponding sides a, b, and c.
(a - b)/(a + b) = (sin A - sin B)/(sin A + sin B)
A balloonist is directly above a straight road 1.5 mi long that joins two villages. She finds that the town closer to her is at an angle of depression of 35°, and the farther town is at an angle of depression of 31°. How high above the ground is the balloon?
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Standing on one bank of a river flowing north, Mark notices a tree on the opposite bank at a bearing of 115.45°. Lisa is on the same bank as Mark, but 428.3 m away. She notices that the bearing of the tree is 45.47°. The two banks are parallel. What is the distance across the river?
Find the force required to keep a 3000-lb car parked on a hill that makes an angle of 15° with the horizontal.