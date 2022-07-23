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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 8
Chapter 1, Problem 8

CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The circle with equation x² + y² = 49 has center with coordinates ________ and radius equal to _______.

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1
Recognize that the given equation is in the form of a circle equation: \(x^{2} + y^{2} = r^{2}\), where the center is at the origin \((0,0)\) and \(r\) is the radius.
Identify the center coordinates by comparing the equation to the standard form \((x - h)^{2} + (y - k)^{2} = r^{2}\). Here, \(h = 0\) and \(k = 0\), so the center is \((0,0)\).
Determine the radius by taking the square root of the constant on the right side of the equation. Since the equation is \(x^{2} + y^{2} = 49\), the radius \(r = \sqrt{49}\).
Express the radius as \(r = 7\) (without calculating the final value, just the expression to find it).
Summarize: The center is at \((0,0)\) and the radius is \(7\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Equation of a Circle

The standard form of a circle's equation is (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r², where (h, k) represents the center coordinates and r is the radius. Recognizing this form helps identify the circle's center and radius directly from the equation.
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Equations of Circles & Ellipses

Center of a Circle

The center of a circle is the fixed point equidistant from all points on the circle. In the equation (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r², the center is at (h, k). If the equation is x² + y² = r², the center is at the origin (0, 0).
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Introduction to the Unit Circle

Radius of a Circle

The radius is the distance from the center to any point on the circle. It is the square root of the constant term on the right side of the equation (r²). For example, if the equation is x² + y² = 49, the radius is √49 = 7.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle
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