CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms 2x/5 + x/4
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Chapter 1, Problem 9
CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the operations mentally, and write the answers without doing intermediate steps. √6 • √6
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1
Recall the property of square roots that states: \(\sqrt{a} \times \sqrt{a} = a\) for any positive number \(a\).
Apply this property to the given expression \(\sqrt{6} \times \sqrt{6}\).
Since both square roots are of the same number 6, multiply them directly using the property: \(\sqrt{6} \times \sqrt{6} = 6\).
Understand that this operation simplifies the expression by removing the square root, leaving just the number inside.
Therefore, the result of \(\sqrt{6} \times \sqrt{6}\) is simply 6.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Square Roots and Radicals
A square root of a number is a value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number. The symbol √ denotes the square root. Understanding how to manipulate square roots is essential for simplifying expressions involving radicals.
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Multiplication of Radicals
When multiplying two square roots, you can multiply the numbers inside the radicals directly: √a × √b = √(a × b). This property allows simplification of expressions without expanding intermediate steps.
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Simplification of Radical Expressions
Simplifying radicals involves reducing the expression to its simplest form, often by recognizing perfect squares. For example, √6 × √6 equals √(6×6) = √36, which simplifies to 6, a whole number.
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