CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the operations mentally, and write the answers without doing intermediate steps. √25 + √64
Ch. R - Algebra Review
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.7.1
Chapter 1, Problem R.7.1
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The point (-1, 3) lies in quadrant ________ in the rectangular coordinate system.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the rectangular coordinate system is divided into four quadrants, each defined by the signs of the x and y coordinates.
Quadrant I contains points where both x and y are positive (x > 0, y > 0).
Quadrant II contains points where x is negative and y is positive (x < 0, y > 0).
Quadrant III contains points where both x and y are negative (x < 0, y < 0).
Quadrant IV contains points where x is positive and y is negative (x > 0, y < 0). Since the point (-1, 3) has x = -1 (negative) and y = 3 (positive), it lies in Quadrant II.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rectangular Coordinate System
The rectangular coordinate system, also known as the Cartesian plane, consists of two perpendicular axes: the x-axis (horizontal) and the y-axis (vertical). Points are represented as ordered pairs (x, y), where x indicates horizontal position and y indicates vertical position.
Recommended video:
05:32
Intro to Polar Coordinates
Quadrants in the Coordinate Plane
The coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants numbered counterclockwise starting from the upper right: Quadrant I (+x, +y), Quadrant II (-x, +y), Quadrant III (-x, -y), and Quadrant IV (+x, -y). The sign of the coordinates determines the quadrant location.
Recommended video:
Determining the Quadrant of a Point
To find the quadrant of a point, examine the signs of its x and y coordinates. For example, a point with a negative x and positive y coordinate lies in Quadrant II. This method helps classify points based on their position relative to the axes.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
970
views
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Evaluate each expression. 2 • 5 - 10 ÷ 2
429
views
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms 3 7 —— + —— x x
948
views
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The midpoint of the segment joining (0, 0) and (4, 4) is ________.
704
views
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Use choices A–D to answer each question.
A. 3x² - 17x - 6 = 0
B.(2x + 5)² = 7
C. x² + x = 12
D. (3x - 1) (x - 7) = 0
Which quadratic equation is set up for direct use of the square root property? Solve it.
474
views
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The circle with equation x² + y² = 49 has center with coordinates ________ and radius equal to _______.
830
views