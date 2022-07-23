Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 75a
Chapter 1, Problem 75a

Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing See Example 8.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function \( f(x) \) whose increasing intervals you need to determine. The problem refers to Example 8, so first write down the explicit form of the function if given, or recall it from the example.
Find the first derivative of the function, \( f'(x) \), because the sign of the derivative tells us where the function is increasing or decreasing. Use the rules of differentiation appropriate for the function type (polynomial, trigonometric, exponential, etc.).
Set the derivative equal to zero to find critical points: solve \( f'(x) = 0 \). These points divide the domain into intervals where the function's behavior (increasing or decreasing) can change.
Determine the sign of \( f'(x) \) on each interval between the critical points by choosing test points in each interval and evaluating \( f'(x) \) at those points. If \( f'(x) > 0 \) on an interval, then \( f(x) \) is increasing there.
Collect all intervals where \( f'(x) > 0 \) and express them as the largest open intervals over which the function is increasing. Remember to consider the domain restrictions of the original function when stating these intervals.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function is the set of all input values (usually x-values) for which the function is defined. Understanding the domain is essential to identify where the function exists and to analyze its behavior, such as intervals where it increases or decreases.
Recommended video:
3:43
Finding the Domain of an Equation

Increasing Function

A function is increasing on an interval if, for any two points in that interval, the function's value at the larger input is greater than or equal to its value at the smaller input. This concept helps determine where the function rises as the input increases.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions

Use of Derivatives to Determine Monotonicity

The derivative of a function indicates its rate of change. If the derivative is positive over an interval, the function is increasing there. Analyzing the sign of the derivative helps find the largest intervals where the function is increasing.
Recommended video:
04:42
Solve Trig Equations Using Identity Substitutions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. See Example 6. 6 > 2

21
views
Textbook Question

Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (c) constant. See Example 8.

567
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. ƒ(x) = √-x

667
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each radical. See Example 5. - √160

811
views
Textbook Question

Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (b) decreasing. See Example 8.

573
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. [ (−4/3) + 12/5 ] / [ 1 − (−4/3)(12/5) ]

799
views