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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 77
Chapter 1, Problem 77

Simplify each radical. See Example 5. - √160

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1
Start by expressing the number inside the radical, 160, as a product of its prime factors. This helps identify perfect squares. For 160, find its prime factorization.
Write 160 as a product of prime factors: \(160 = 2 \times 2 \times 2 \times 2 \times 2 \times 5\) or \(160 = 2^5 \times 5\).
Group the prime factors into pairs because \(\sqrt{a^2} = a\). Here, group the factors of 2 into pairs: \(2^5 = (2^2) \times (2^2) \times 2\).
Rewrite the square root using these groups: \(\sqrt{160} = \sqrt{(2^2) \times (2^2) \times 2 \times 5}\).
Simplify by taking the square root of each perfect square out of the radical: \(\sqrt{(2^2)} = 2\), so the expression becomes \(2 \times 2 \times \sqrt{2 \times 5}\), which simplifies to \(4 \sqrt{10}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simplifying Radicals

Simplifying radicals involves expressing a square root in its simplest form by factoring the radicand into perfect squares and other factors. For example, √160 can be broken down into √(16 × 10), allowing the square root of 16 to be simplified to 4.
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Prime Factorization

Prime factorization is the process of breaking down a number into its prime factors. This helps identify perfect square factors within the radicand, which can be taken out of the square root to simplify the expression.
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Factoring

Properties of Square Roots

The property √(a × b) = √a × √b allows the separation of a square root of a product into the product of square roots. This property is essential for simplifying radicals by isolating perfect squares from other factors.
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