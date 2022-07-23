Textbook Question
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5.
9x² - 12x + 4 = 0
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Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5.
9x² - 12x + 4 = 0
Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7.
-3x² + 6x + 5 = 0
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5. 25x² + 30x + 9 = 0
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5. x² - 5x + 6 = 0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10. 10 ≤ 2x + 4 ≤ 16
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10. -5 < 5 + 2x < 11