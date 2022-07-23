After simplifying, you will get an equation in the form \(ax = b\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are constants. Analyze this equation: if \(a

eq 0\), then solve for \(x\) by dividing both sides by \(a\); if \(a = 0\) and \(b = 0\), the equation is an identity (true for all \(x\)); if \(a = 0\) and \(b

eq 0\), the equation is a contradiction (no solution).