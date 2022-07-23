Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.6.93
Chapter 1, Problem R.6.93

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10. -5 < 5 + 2x < 11

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding that the compound inequality \(-5 < 5 + 2x < 11\) means both inequalities \(-5 < 5 + 2x\) and \(5 + 2x < 11\) must be true simultaneously.
Isolate the variable \(x\) in the first inequality: subtract 5 from all parts to get \(-5 - 5 < 2x\), which simplifies to \(-10 < 2x\).
Next, isolate \(x\) in the second inequality: subtract 5 from all parts to get \(2x < 11 - 5\), which simplifies to \(2x < 6\).
Now, solve for \(x\) in both inequalities by dividing all parts by 2 (note that dividing by a positive number does not change the inequality direction): from \(-10 < 2x\) we get \(-5 < x\), and from \(2x < 6\) we get \(x < 3\).
Combine the two results to write the solution set as \(-5 < x < 3\), which in interval notation is expressed as \((-5, 3)\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Compound Inequalities

A compound inequality involves two inequalities joined together, such as -5 < 5 + 2x < 11. To solve it, you treat it as two separate inequalities and find the values of the variable that satisfy both simultaneously.
Recommended video:
5:10
Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph

Solving Linear Inequalities

Solving linear inequalities involves isolating the variable on one side by performing inverse operations, similar to solving equations, but remembering to reverse the inequality sign when multiplying or dividing by a negative number.
Recommended video:
7:48
Solving Linear Equations

Interval Notation

Interval notation is a way to express the solution set of inequalities using intervals. It uses parentheses for values not included and brackets for values included, clearly showing the range of possible solutions.
Recommended video:
06:01
i & j Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the operations mentally, and write the answers without doing intermediate steps. √25 + √64

970
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. See Example 4. -2(x + 3) = -6(x + 7)

65
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms 3 7 —— + —— x x

948
views
Textbook Question

Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7.


-3x² + 6x + 5 = 0

567
views
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10. 10 ≤ 2x + 4 ≤ 16

59
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Evaluate each expression. 10³

571
views