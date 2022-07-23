Textbook Question
Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. See Example 4. -2(x + 3) = -6(x + 7)
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Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. See Example 4. -2(x + 3) = -6(x + 7)
Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. See Example 4. 4(x + 7) = 2(x + 12) + 2(x + 1)
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5.
9x² - 12x + 4 = 0
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5. 25x² + 30x + 9 = 0
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5. 5x² - 3x - 2 = 0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10. 10 ≤ 2x + 4 ≤ 16