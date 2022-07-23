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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 51
Chapter 1, Problem 51

Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. ƒ(x) = 0.5x⁴ - 2x² + 6

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1
Recall the definitions: A function \( f(x) \) is even if \( f(-x) = f(x) \) for all \( x \), and it is odd if \( f(-x) = -f(x) \) for all \( x \). If neither condition holds, the function is neither even nor odd.
Start by finding \( f(-x) \) for the given function \( f(x) = 0.5x^{4} - 2x^{2} + 6 \). Substitute \( -x \) into the function:
\[ f(-x) = 0.5(-x)^{4} - 2(-x)^{2} + 6 \]
Simplify each term using the properties of exponents: \( (-x)^{4} = x^{4} \) because an even power makes the negative sign disappear, and \( (-x)^{2} = x^{2} \) for the same reason. So, \( f(-x) = 0.5x^{4} - 2x^{2} + 6 \).
Compare \( f(-x) \) with \( f(x) \). Since \( f(-x) = f(x) \), the function is even.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even and Odd Functions

An even function satisfies f(-x) = f(x) for all x in its domain, meaning its graph is symmetric about the y-axis. An odd function satisfies f(-x) = -f(x), indicating symmetry about the origin. Functions that do not meet either condition are neither even nor odd.
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Polynomial Function Symmetry

Polynomial functions exhibit symmetry based on the powers of x. Terms with even powers (like x², x⁴) are even functions, while terms with odd powers (like x³, x) are odd functions. The overall function's parity depends on the combination of these terms.
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Substitution Method for Testing Parity

To determine if a function is even or odd, substitute -x into the function and simplify. Compare f(-x) to f(x) and -f(x). This method provides a straightforward algebraic test to classify the function's symmetry.
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Solve Trig Equations Using Identity Substitutions
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