Textbook Question
Concept Check Match each equation in Column I with its graph in Column II. I II 47. A. 48. B. 49. C. 50. (x + 3)² + (y + 2)² = 25 D.
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Concept Check Match each equation in Column I with its graph in Column II. I II 47. A. 48. B. 49. C. 50. (x + 3)² + (y + 2)² = 25 D.
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6. center (0, 0), radius 6
Find each product. See Example 5. (4x² - 5y) (4x² + 5y)
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √3 • √5
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (1/6m) + (2/5m) + (4/m)
Give (a) the additive inverse and (b) the absolute value of each number. -6⁄5