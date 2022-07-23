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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 51
Chapter 1, Problem 51

Find each product. See Example 5. (4x² - 5y) (4x² + 5y)

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1
Recognize that the expression is a product of two binomials in the form \((a - b)(a + b)\), where \(a = 4x^{2}\) and \(b = 5y\).
Recall the difference of squares formula: \((a - b)(a + b) = a^{2} - b^{2}\).
Apply the formula by squaring each term: calculate \(a^{2} = (4x^{2})^{2}\) and \(b^{2} = (5y)^{2}\).
Write the expression as \(a^{2} - b^{2}\), which becomes \((4x^{2})^{2} - (5y)^{2}\).
Simplify the squares by applying the exponent rules: \((4x^{2})^{2} = 4^{2} imes (x^{2})^{2}\) and \((5y)^{2} = 5^{2} imes y^{2}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Difference of Squares

The difference of squares is a special product formula: (a - b)(a + b) = a² - b². It simplifies the multiplication of two binomials that are conjugates by subtracting the square of the second term from the square of the first.
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Polynomial Multiplication

Polynomial multiplication involves multiplying each term in the first polynomial by each term in the second polynomial and then combining like terms. This process is essential for expanding expressions and simplifying products.
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Introduction to Quadratic Equations

Exponents and Like Terms

Understanding exponents is crucial when squaring terms like 4x², which becomes (4x²)² = 16x⁴. Combining like terms means adding or subtracting terms with the same variable and exponent to simplify the final expression.
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Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions
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