Textbook Question
Multiply or divide, as indicated. See Example 3. ((2k + 8) / 6) ÷ ((3k + 12) / 2)
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Multiply or divide, as indicated. See Example 3. ((2k + 8) / 6) ÷ ((3k + 12) / 2)
Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (c) origin. (5, -3)
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -8(-5)
Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (b) y-axis (5, -3)
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
y = √(x - 3)
Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Real numbers