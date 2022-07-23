Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (a) x-axis (-4, -2)
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Chapter 1, Problem 35
Multiply or divide, as indicated. See Example 3. ((2k + 8) / 6) ÷ ((3k + 12) / 2)
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Rewrite the division of the two fractions as multiplication by the reciprocal. The original expression is \( \frac{2k + 8}{6} \div \frac{3k + 12}{2} \), which can be rewritten as \( \frac{2k + 8}{6} \times \frac{2}{3k + 12} \).
Factor the numerators and denominators where possible. For example, factor out the greatest common factor (GCF) from \(2k + 8\) and \(3k + 12\): \(2k + 8 = 2(k + 4)\) and \(3k + 12 = 3(k + 4)\).
Substitute the factored forms back into the expression: \( \frac{2(k + 4)}{6} \times \frac{2}{3(k + 4)} \).
Simplify the expression by canceling common factors in the numerator and denominator. For example, cancel \(k + 4\) and reduce numeric coefficients where possible.
Multiply the remaining numerators together and the denominators together to get the simplified product.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Multiplication and Division of Fractions
Dividing fractions involves multiplying by the reciprocal of the divisor. For example, dividing by a fraction is the same as multiplying by its inverse. This principle allows complex fraction expressions to be simplified by converting division into multiplication.
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Factoring Algebraic Expressions
Factoring involves rewriting expressions as products of simpler factors. Recognizing common factors, such as constants or variable terms, helps simplify expressions before performing operations like multiplication or division, making calculations more manageable.
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Simplifying Rational Expressions
Simplifying rational expressions means reducing fractions by canceling common factors in the numerator and denominator. This process is essential after factoring to obtain the simplest form of the expression, which aids in clearer interpretation and further calculations.
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