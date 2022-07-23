Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 33c
Chapter 1, Problem 33c

Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (c) origin. (5, -3)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that symmetry with respect to the origin means reflecting the point through the origin, which changes both the x-coordinate and y-coordinate to their opposites.
Start by plotting the original point (5, -3) on the coordinate plane: move 5 units to the right on the x-axis and 3 units down on the y-axis.
To find the point symmetric to (5, -3) with respect to the origin, apply the transformation: \((x, y) \rightarrow (-x, -y)\).
Calculate the symmetric point by changing the signs of both coordinates: \((-5, 3)\).
Plot the symmetric point (-5, 3) on the coordinate plane: move 5 units to the left on the x-axis and 3 units up on the y-axis.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coordinate Plane and Plotting Points

The coordinate plane is a two-dimensional surface defined by the x-axis (horizontal) and y-axis (vertical). Each point is represented by an ordered pair (x, y), where x indicates the horizontal position and y the vertical position. Plotting a point involves locating its position based on these coordinates.
Recommended video:
06:17
Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular

Symmetry with Respect to the Origin

Symmetry about the origin means that for any point (x, y), its symmetric point is (-x, -y). This reflects the point through the origin, effectively rotating it 180 degrees around (0,0). It is a key concept in understanding transformations in the coordinate plane.
Recommended video:
06:19
Even and Odd Identities

Reflection and Transformation in the Coordinate Plane

Reflection involves flipping a point across a line or point, creating a mirror image. In this case, reflecting a point about the origin is a specific transformation that changes the sign of both coordinates. Understanding these transformations helps in visualizing geometric relationships and solving related problems.
Recommended video:
5:00
Reflections of Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (a) x-axis (5, -3)

937
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. y = 2x - 5

633
views
Textbook Question

Find the square of each radical expression. See Example 2. √3x² + 4

808
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (b) y-axis (5, -3)

714
views
Textbook Question

For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.

y = √(x - 3)

660
views
Textbook Question

Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Real numbers

23
views