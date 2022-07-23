Textbook Question
Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (a) x-axis (5, -3)
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Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (a) x-axis (5, -3)
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. y = 2x - 5
Find the square of each radical expression. See Example 2. √3x² + 4
Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (b) y-axis (5, -3)
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
y = √(x - 3)
Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Real numbers