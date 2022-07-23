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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 21
Chapter 1, Problem 21

Find each square root. See Example 1. -√144⁄121

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1
Identify the expression to simplify: \(-\sqrt{\frac{144}{121}}\).
Recall that the square root of a fraction can be written as the fraction of the square roots: \(\sqrt{\frac{a}{b}} = \frac{\sqrt{a}}{\sqrt{b}}\).
Apply this property to the expression: \(-\sqrt{\frac{144}{121}} = -\frac{\sqrt{144}}{\sqrt{121}}\).
Calculate the square roots of the numerator and denominator separately: \(\sqrt{144}\) and \(\sqrt{121}\).
Write the simplified expression as \(-\frac{\sqrt{144}}{\sqrt{121}}\) using the values found in the previous step.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Roots of Fractions

The square root of a fraction is found by taking the square root of the numerator and the denominator separately. For example, √(a/b) = √a / √b, provided both a and b are non-negative. This property simplifies the process of finding roots of rational numbers.
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Simplifying Square Roots of Perfect Squares

When the numerator and denominator are perfect squares, their square roots are integers. For instance, √144 = 12 and √121 = 11. Recognizing perfect squares allows for straightforward simplification of square roots in fractions.
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Handling Negative Signs with Square Roots

A negative sign outside the square root indicates the negative of the root value. For example, -√(144/121) means take the positive square root first, then apply the negative sign. This distinction is important to correctly interpret the expression's value.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
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