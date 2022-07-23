Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. 4 - 9

Textbook Question
Concept Check Graph the points on a coordinate system and identify the quadrant or axis for each point. (3, 2)
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Concept Check Graph the points on a coordinate system and identify the quadrant or axis for each point. (3, 2)
Find each square root. See Example 1. √4⁄25
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. 6(3x - 1) = 8 - (10x - 14)
Find each square root. See Example 1. -√144⁄121
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (8x² + 16x) / 4x²
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. g(x) = 2x²