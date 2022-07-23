Textbook Question
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5(t + 3) = (t + 3) • 5
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Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5(t + 3) = (t + 3) • 5
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. -12(x - y)
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -10⁄17 ÷ ( -12⁄5 )
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 5k + 3k
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 2 (x - 3y + 2z)
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (t - 6) • ( 1/(t-6)) = 1, if t - 6 ≠ 0