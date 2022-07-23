Textbook Question
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. -12(x - y)
637
views
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. -12(x - y)
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5 + √3 is a real number.
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. (12⁄13)/( -4⁄3)
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -10⁄17 ÷ ( -12⁄5 )
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 5k + 3k
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (7.5 - y) + 0 = 7.5 - y