Textbook Question
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5(t + 3) = (t + 3) • 5
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Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5(t + 3) = (t + 3) • 5
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. -12(x - y)
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5 + √3 is a real number.
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 5k + 3k
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 6 • 3 - 12 ÷ 4
Simplify each expression. See Example 8. -6p + 5 - 4p + 6 + 11p