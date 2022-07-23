Textbook Question
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 40ab - 16a
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Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 40ab - 16a
Connecting Graphs with Equations Use each graph to determine an equation of the circle in center-radius form.
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). See Example 7. ƒ = {(2, 5), (3, 9), (-1, 11), (5, 3)}
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). See Example 7.
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. g(x) = |x| - 1
Find each product. See Example 5. (q - 2)⁴