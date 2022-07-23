Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 63
Chapter 1, Problem 63

Sea level refers to the surface of the ocean. The depth of a body of water can be expressed as a negative number, representing average depth in feet below sea level. The altitude of a mountain can be expressed as a positive number, indicating its height in feet above sea level. The table gives selected depths and altitudes. List the bodies of water in order, deepest to shallowest.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the depths of the bodies of water from the table, noting that depths are given as negative numbers representing feet below sea level.
Recall that a more negative number indicates a greater depth below sea level, so the body of water with the largest negative value is the deepest.
List all the bodies of water by their depth values, from the most negative (deepest) to the least negative (shallowest).
Ignore any positive numbers in the table, as those represent altitudes above sea level, not depths.
Arrange the bodies of water in order from the largest negative depth to the smallest negative depth to complete the list from deepest to shallowest.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding Sea Level as a Reference Point

Sea level is the baseline or zero point used to measure elevation and depth. Positive values indicate heights above sea level (altitudes), while negative values represent depths below sea level. This reference allows consistent comparison of elevations and depths.
Recommended video:
5:31
Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Interpreting Negative and Positive Values

Depths below sea level are expressed as negative numbers, indicating how far below the surface a point lies. Altitudes above sea level are positive numbers. Recognizing this sign convention is essential for correctly ordering depths from deepest (most negative) to shallowest (closest to zero).
Recommended video:
05:50
Drawing Angles in Standard Position

Ordering Numerical Values on the Number Line

To list bodies of water from deepest to shallowest, one must order their depth values from the smallest (most negative) to the largest (least negative or zero). Understanding how to compare negative numbers on the number line is crucial for accurate ranking.
Recommended video:
5:08
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 40ab - 16a

534
views
Textbook Question

Connecting Graphs with Equations Use each graph to determine an equation of the circle in center-radius form.

631
views
Textbook Question

For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). See Example 7. ƒ = {(2, 5), (3, 9), (-1, 11), (5, 3)}

493
views
Textbook Question

For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). See Example 7.

468
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. g(x) = |x| - 1

656
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. See Example 5. (q - 2)⁴

511
views