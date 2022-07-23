Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 65
Chapter 1, Problem 65

For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). See Example 7.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given function ƒ(x) from the problem statement or example. This function will be used to find the values at specific points.
To find ƒ(2), substitute x = 2 into the function. This means replacing every occurrence of x in the function with 2, resulting in the expression ƒ(2) = function evaluated at 2.
Simplify the expression obtained after substitution by performing all arithmetic operations and applying any trigonometric identities if necessary, but do not calculate the final numeric value yet.
To find ƒ(-1), substitute x = -1 into the function. Replace every x in the function with -1, resulting in the expression ƒ(-1) = function evaluated at -1.
Simplify the expression obtained after substituting x = -1 by performing all arithmetic operations and applying any trigonometric identities if necessary, again without calculating the final numeric value.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Evaluation

Function evaluation involves substituting a given input value into the function's formula to find the corresponding output. For example, to find ƒ(2), replace the variable with 2 and simplify the expression to get the result.
Recommended video:
3:48
Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Understanding Function Notation

Function notation, such as ƒ(x), represents a function named ƒ with input variable x. Recognizing this notation helps in correctly substituting values and interpreting the function's behavior at specific points.
Recommended video:
06:01
i & j Notation

Handling Negative Inputs in Functions

When evaluating functions at negative inputs like ƒ(-1), it is important to carefully substitute the negative value and apply algebraic rules correctly, especially with powers and signs, to avoid errors in simplification.
Recommended video:
5:20
Introduction to Relations and Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 40ab - 16a

534
views
Textbook Question

Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. 4/(x+1) + 1/(x² - x + 1) - 12/(x³ + 1)

762
views
Textbook Question

Connecting Graphs with Equations Use each graph to determine an equation of the circle in center-radius form.

631
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. g(x) = |x| - 1

656
views
Textbook Question

Sea level refers to the surface of the ocean. The depth of a body of water can be expressed as a negative number, representing average depth in feet below sea level. The altitude of a mountain can be expressed as a positive number, indicating its height in feet above sea level. The table gives selected depths and altitudes. List the bodies of water in order, deepest to shallowest.

56
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. See Example 5. (q - 2)⁴

511
views