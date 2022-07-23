Textbook Question
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. g(x) = (x - 4)²
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Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. g(x) = (x - 4)²
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). See Example 7. ƒ = {(-1, 3), (4, 7), (0, 6), (2, 2)}
Connecting Graphs with Equations Use each graph to determine an equation of the circle in center-radius form.
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -|4.5|
Sea level refers to the surface of the ocean. The depth of a body of water can be expressed as a negative number, representing average depth in feet below sea level. The altitude of a mountain can be expressed as a positive number, indicating its height in feet above sea level. The table gives selected depths and altitudes. List the bodies of water in order, deepest to shallowest.
Find each product. See Example 5. (q - 2)⁴