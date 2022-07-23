Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. (-2)⁴
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Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. (-2)⁴
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 2(m + p)
Find the given distances between points P, Q, R, and S on a number line, with coordinates -4, -1, 8, and 12, respectively. See Example 3. d (P, Q)
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 18 - 4² + 5 - (3 - 7)
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. x + x
Simplify each expression. See Example 8. -2⁄3 (12w) (7z)